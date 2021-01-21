Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Islamic Republic of Pakistan
Mr. Nadeem Babar currently serves as special assistant to the prime minister on petroleum and chairman of the task force on energy reforms in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He is a senior executive with extensive worldwide experience in power generation, energy infrastructure, corporate finance, and investment banking. In his career, he has developed, financed and/or managed over 150 power plants of all commercially available technologies, as well as other energy sector assets like pipelines, refineries, and E&P assets. He has also been involved in social sector development, especially in education and health. He has conducted business in twenty-six countries, including most major markets in Asia and Latin America.
