Mr. Nadeem Babar currently serves as special assistant to the prime minister on petroleum and chairman of the task force on energy reforms in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He is a senior executive with extensive worldwide experience in power generation, energy infrastructure, corporate finance, and investment banking. In his career, he has developed, financed and/or managed over 150 power plants of all commercially available technologies, as well as other energy sector assets like pipelines, refineries, and E&P assets. He has also been involved in social sector development, especially in education and health. He has conducted business in twenty-six countries, including most major markets in Asia and Latin America.