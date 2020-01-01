Nick Cochrane-Dyet joined BP in the UAE in 1989 having spent the previous four years working as the Representative of Citicorp Investment Bank in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that he had managed the President of the UAE’s Royal Stud Farm and had been a Captain in the British Army in the Brigade of Goorkhas. He has been associated with the Emirates since childhood when his father served with the Trucial Oman Scouts in 1965. He has recently published a book about his youth called “Early Days in the Emirates.” He is the Chairman of the British Business Group, Abu Dhabi, and serves on the advisory board of Sightsavers in the Middle East. He Chairs the Middle East Advisory Board of the Energy Industry Council and is the UK Co-chair of the Energy Working Group of the UAE-UK Business Council. He was awarded the MBE in the 2013 New Year’s Honours by Her Majesty The Queen.