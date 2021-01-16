Mr. Nopadej Karnasuta is chief financial officer and senior executive vice president at B.Grimm Power PCL, in charge of project finance and control, accounting, insurance management, and management information systems.

Prior to joining B.Grimm Power, Mr. Nopadej was first senior vice president at the multi-corporate business department at Kasikorn Bank (KBank), responsible for financial solutions and banking services to large conglomerates in the power and utility sectors, as well as to government, state enterprises, and contractors in the transportation sector. His experience covers various financial backgrounds, including corporate financing, project financing, and treasury management.

Before joining KBank, Mr. Nopadej worked for the Bank of Thailand and the Industrial Finance Corporation of Thailand in business development. He later joined the Electricity Generating PCL (EGCO) as a treasury management and project finance associate, accountable mainly for strategies on both debt and equity investment and fund raising for EGCO and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Mr. Nopadej graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland and received his master’s degree in economics from the University of Texas.