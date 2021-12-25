Rumina Velshi was appointed ​President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission​ in August 2018, and has extensive technical, regulatory and adjudication expertise in the energy industry. Key priorities for Ms. Velshi include ensuring that the CNSC and other nuclear regulators are ready to respond to innovation and accelerating technological change, are collaborating with a view to eventually harmonize regulatory reviews, and are continuing to find ways to gain and enhance public trust. In February 2020, Ms. Velshi was appointed Chairperson of the Commission on Safety Standards (CSS), established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for a four-year term. Ms. Velshi very actively promotes careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), especially for young women. Ms. Velshi holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in civil engineering, a Master of Engineering degree in chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration, all from the University of Toronto.