Rumina Velshi was appointed president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) for a five-year term beginning August 2018. Ms. Velshi has extensive technical, regulatory, and adjudication expertise in the area of energy. Throughout her career, she has worked in various capacities at Ontario Hydro and Ontario Power Generation. Ms. Velshi also previously served as a part-time board member on the Ontario Energy Board, the economic regulator of the province of Ontario’s electricity and natural gas sectors. Ms. Velshi is very active in the promotion of careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), especially for young women. Since joining the CNSC as president and CEO, she has launched a women in STEM initiative, with the aim of considering ways to support women in STEM careers at the CNSC and elsewhere, and to further STEM education by working with interested partners. Ms. Velshi was one of the founding members of Canada’s Women in Science and Engineering and served as vice chair on the Board of Directors of Scientists in School, a non-profit organization that provides STEM-focused workshops to more than 700,000 students each year. Ms. Velshi is also founding member of Focus Humanitarian Assistance Canada, an internationally recognized humanitarian assistance agency. She served for four years as the Aga Khan Foundation Canada’s City chair for Toronto for the World Partnership Events, Canada’s largest annual event dedicated to increasing awareness and raising funds to fight global poverty. Ms. Velshi holds a bachelor’s degree of applied science (Civil Engineering), a master’s degree of engineering (Chemical Engineering) and a master’s degree of business administration, all from the University of Toronto.