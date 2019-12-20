Dr. Sara Vakhshouri is the founder and president of SVB Energy International, a strategic energy consulting firm with offices in Washington, DC and Dubai. Dr. Vakhshouri has over two decades of experience working in the energy industry and has extensive experience in global energy market studies, energy strategy, energy security, and geopolitical risk. She has consulted with numerous public and private entities, as well as policy leaders and international organizations including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Dr. Vakhshouri has been based in Washington, DC since 2009 and has advised US, European, Indian and GCC governments, investment banks, financial institutions, law firms, and international corporations. She has also worked with multiple energy think tanks and organizations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA), Energy Information Administration (EIA), Oxford Energy Institute, Harvard University’s Kennedy School, the Energy Economics and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) and the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center. She is also professor of energy security at the Institute of World Politics.