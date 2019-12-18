Secretary Mirjana Filipović was appointed as state secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining of the Republic of Serbia in May 2014, and prior to that, worked at JP Elektromreža Srbije, as the director of the treasury sector. From 2012 to 2013, Secretary Filipović was appointed the assistant minister of energy, development and environment protection and was responsible for the power sector. Prior to her appointment in the Ministry, she worked in JP Elektroprivreda Srbije in the Division for Economic and Financial Affairs, under the department for foreign currency transactions, in addition to working in the Division for Trade in Electricity. Until 2005, she worked in the Ministry of Finance in Serbia, in the Debt Management section of the Treasury Department. Secretary Filipović graduated the faculty of economics from Belgrade University in 2002 and later, earned a master’s degree at the faculty of economy at Belgrade University in 2009.