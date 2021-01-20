Terzah Tippin Poe, an Inupiat from the US Arctic, is a lecturer at Harvard University in the Sustainability and Environmental Management program and consults, writes, and speaks about a broad range of sustainability issues, including international environmental governance, marine policy, and business resilience. Her areas of expertise are sustainability management, new-country entries, vulnerable community/indigenous relations, land use, risk assessment/mitigation, and Arctic policy. In addition, she lectures at Harvard Law, Tufts, Boston College, and other institutions on social and environmental justice, indigenous rights, and collaborative development.

As part of Poe’s portfolio with a global energy company, she negotiated agreements with communities and worked with international organizations including the World Bank, Inuit Circumpolar Council, WWF, First Peoples Worldwide, Living Earth, and The Nature Conservancy to create corporate partnerships and policy.



Poe holds a masters of sustainability and environmental management from Harvard, a bachelors of journalism, and post-graduate studies in public policy and ethics.