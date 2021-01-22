Congressman Darin LaHood, born and raised in Peoria, serves the constituents of the Eighteenth District of Illinois. Sworn into the US House of Representatives on September 17, 2015, LaHood quickly transitioned into office after his special-election win on September 10. He won re-election to serve his third full-term in Congress on November 3, 2020, defeating his opponent with 70 percent of the vote.

The Eighteenth District spans nineteen counties across central and west-central Illinois, ranging from McLean County (Bloomington-Normal) to Adams County (Quincy). LaHood serves close to 710,000 constituents.

Prior to his election to Congress, LaHood served four years in the Illinois State Senate, beginning in 2011. LaHood spent more than nine years as a State and Federal Prosecutor. From 2001-2006, he worked for the US Department of Justice as an Assistant United States Attorney in Las Vegas, Nevada. LaHood has also served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County and Tazewell County. From 2006 up until his election to the House of Representatives, he practiced with the Peoria law firm of Miller, Hall & Triggs.

LaHood’s record throughout his public service has resonated a strong, conservative record, promoting economic development and fiscal responsibility. LaHood has been an outspoken advocate for creating a better business climate in Illinois to boost the state and national economy, to create jobs for Illinoisans.

LaHood currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee after being selected by his colleagues in January of 2018. The Ways and Means Committee is the House’s oldest committee and has jurisdiction over all taxation, trade and tariffs, and other revenue-raising measures. He serves on the Ways and Means Subcommittees on Tax Policy and Oversight.

LaHood also serves on the US Joint Economic Committee and is a member of the US-Cuba working group. He currently co-chairs the US-China working group, the U.S.-Brazil Caucus, the Digital Trade Caucus, the US-Lebanon Friendship Caucus, and the Congressional Soccer Caucus.

Recognizing the need for reform, LaHood has fought to increase transparency and promote ethical behavior. He looks to build a strong, pro-growth economy while fighting to reduce a record deficit that threatens the future of our children and grandchildren.

LaHood, a third-generation Peorian, graduated from Spalding High School. He earned a bachelor of arts from Loras College and holds a law degree from The John Marshall Law School. In 2013, he was selected as an Edgar Fellow, a program run by former Governor Jim Edgar, which highlights future Illinois leaders. In 2008, LaHood was recognized in Peoria as a 40 Leaders Under Forty award winner. An avid runner, he has completed five marathons.