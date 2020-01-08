Thorsten Herdan was born on 10 July 1966. He was appointed Director-General for energy policy in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy as of June 2014.

He previously held the positions of managing director of the professional association for producers of power systems and the professional association for producers of engines and systems (VDMA), of managing director of the Research Association for Combustion Engines (FVV), and of managing director of the German Engineering Federations’ Energy Forum, which is in charge of developing the Federation’s energy policy.

Mr. Herdan served on the Board of the European Association of Internal Combustion Engine Manufacturers (EUROMOT), on the Board and the Supervisory Board of the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA), and as Vice-President of the Offshore Wind Energy Foundation. Further to this, Mr. Herdan has also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Fund for Nuclear Power Plant Waste Disposal since 9 March 2017.