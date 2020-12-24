Tim Holt is member of the executive board of Siemens Energy AG since April 2020 and member of the executive board of Siemens Gas and Power Management GmbH since November 2019. Mr. Holt is responsible for the Transmission and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy businesses and for the Americas region, as well as the support functions. He also serves as labor director for Siemens Gas and Power Management GmbH.

Tim Holt previously served as the chief operating officer of Siemens Gas and Power from 2019–2020. As chief operating officer, he was responsible for optimizing the functionality of the business.

Other roles he has held within Siemens include chief executive officer of Siemens Power Generation Services Division, chief executive officer of wind and renewable energy services, vice president of business development for the Power Generation Services Division, as well as a variety of roles in sales, engineering, and strategy.

Tim Holt received his engineering degree in aerospace engineering (Diplom-Ingenieur) from Technical University in Berlin and received his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois.

He is married and based in Orlando, Florida.