Ms. Toril Bosoni is the head of the Oil Markets Division at the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) and has been tracking international oil market developments for the IEA for over two decades. She is the editor of the agency’s flagship Oil Market Report and Medium Term Oil Market. She is also a regular contributor to the IEA’s World Energy Outlook and World Energy Investments and plays a lead role in the agency’s essential work on energy security. Ms. Bosoni obtained her bachelor of arts in international economics and business administration at the American University of Paris and has undertaken extensive training in econometrics and energy economics. Toril is originally from Stavanger, Norway.