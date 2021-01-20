Yousif Al Ali is responsible for steering and guiding the teams within Masdar Clean Energy to achieve performance excellence in all areas of investment, greenfield development, bidding, mergers and acquisitions, asset management, and operations for large-scale renewable energy projects locally and globally. He also oversees Masdar’s Energy Services activities and its growing portfolio of energy efficiency projects and off-grid renewable energy projects in the MENA region and international markets.

Mr. Al Ali is the chairman of Shams Power Company, a joint venture between Masdar (51 percent), ADRPBF (29 percent), and Total (20 percent). His role involves directing and managing all development and operational activities related to the one hundred megawatt Shams 1 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant. He is also the chairman of WBEG TESLA Wind Company. In addition, he sits on the Boards of Jordan Wind Power Company (JWPC), Krnovo Green Energy (KGE), and Baynouna Solar Energy PSC.

Mr. Al Ali joined Masdar early 2007 as a project manager, and was later seconded to Torresol Energy in Spain, where he led the delivery of three CSP plants: Gemasolar, Valle 1, and Valle 2, which have a total combined capacity of 120MW. He was then seconded to Shams Power Company and led the delivery the one hundred megawatt CSP plant from origination stage to operations. He also served as director of business growth with the Clean Energy division before being appointed as acting executive director.

Prior to Joining Masdar, Mr. Al Ali worked as a plant engineer for Abu Dhabi Polymers at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.