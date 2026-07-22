Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance Japan
Issue Brief July 22, 2026 • 3:24 pm ET

How Japan is managing the energy shock

By Ben Cahill

Bottom lines up front

  • Japan navigated the first four months of the Strait of Hormuz closure with relative ease, thanks to ample stockpiles of crude oil and refined products and a diverse slate of liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers. But sustained market disruption has taken a heavy toll.
  • Recent interviews in Tokyo with Japanese policymakers, oil and gas companies, utilities, and trading houses suggest that deep concern about supply risks, rising energy prices, and the availability of consumer goods is spurring a re-examination of long-held energy security assumptions.
  • This paper summarizes the market impact of this supply shock for crude oil and products, LNG, and petrochemicals; the energy security vulnerabilities revealed since March; and potential policy responses as Japan looks ahead to its next strategic energy plan.
download pdf

As an island nation with one of the lowest degrees of energy self-sufficiency of any major economy—just 13 percent of its energy is produced within its own borders—Japan depends almost entirely on imports to meet its fossil fuel demand. It has experienced numerous supply disruptions, but the US and Israeli attack on Iran and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz have created the largest oil market disruption in history. For Japan, the risks vary between crude oil and refined products, natural gas, and petrochemicals.

Ample stockpiles and careful planning helped Japan to navigate the oil market disruption, as well as a long-standing commitment to maintain domestic refining capacity sufficient to meet national demand. But Japan’s government is reassessing its supply diversification and dependence on a single choke point.

Read the full issue brief

about the author

Fellow

Ben Cahill

Nonresident senior fellow

Global Energy Center

Energy & Environment Oil and Gas

stay connected

Sign up for PowerPlay, the Atlantic Council’s bimonthly newsletter keeping you up to date on all facets of the energy transition

related reading

How Japan is managing the energy shock

Global Energy Agenda May 19, 2026

The impacts of the Iranian crisis on Japan’s energy strategy

By Tatsuya Terazawa

Strategic planning has enabled Japan to manage the Hormuz energy crisis relatively well. But the shock also exposed policy weaknesses that needs to be addressed to improve the country’s energy resilience.
Energy & Environment Geopolitics & Energy Security
How Japan is managing the energy shock

EnergySource Jul 9, 2026

Five lessons from the oil market shock

By Ben Cahill

The past four months of the Hormuz crisis have surprised energy analysts. Taking stock of the impacts hints at structural changes to come.
Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance

explore the program

The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, drive economic opportunity, and foster a sustainable energy future.

learn more

Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance Japan

Image: Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter shows a tanker carrying crude oil from Azerbaijan following its arrival at the Negishi refinery in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 12, 2026, as Japan seeks to diversify procurement sources after the Middle East conflict raised concerns over the stability of oil supplies. Kyodo via Reuters Connect