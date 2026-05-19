The impacts of the Iranian crisis on Japan’s energy strategy
Tatsuya Terazawa is the chairman and CEO of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan. This essay is part of the 2026 Global Energy Agenda.
The crisis triggered by the USｰIsraeli attack on Iran on February 28 has impacted the world in a serious manner. Japan is certainly not insulated from the crisis, especially in terms of the rising cost of energy. But despite its heavy dependence on imported energy, Japan has managed the crisis relatively well compared with most of its Asian neighbors.
Five factors have helped Japan manage the crisis so far. The first is the high level of crude oil reserves. Japan had 254 days’ worth of reserves at the time of the attack. This level is much higher than those of other Asian countries, with the possible exception of China.
The second factor is the diversification of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sources and the high ratio of long-term contracts for LNG. Japan’s dependence on LNG passing through the Strait of Hormuz at the time of the attack was just 6 percent. Japan was procuring 80 percent of its LNG through long-term contracts, ensuring stability of supply and avoiding the price hike in the LNG spot market.
The third factor is the diversification of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sources. Japan’s dependence on Middle East LPG was just 3 percent. In addition, Japan had ninety days’ worth of reserves for LPG.
The fourth factor is the maintenance of domestic refining capacity. Japan has kept sufficient refining capacity to meet the domestic demand for gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and most other oil products.
The fifth factor is the diversification of Japan’s power sources. In addition to promoting renewable energies, especially solar photovoltaics (PV), Japan has kept its more efficient coal-fired power plants and its fleet of nuclear power plants despite strong headwinds after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident. Japan has the means to deal with a modest loss of LNG supply by utilizing other power sources.
Japan’s energy security policies deserve credit for the country’s relative success in managing the crisis. They could also be a model for other Asian countries determined to enhance their energy security.
But Japan’s energy policies have not been perfect. Several weaknesses have been exposed through the crisis, and Japan needs to address them. Japan’s dependence on the Middle East for 94 percent of its crude oil was certainly too high, and Japan must diversify its sources. While blending crude oil from non-Middle East sources is possible to some extent, further use of such crude oil requires modification of refining facilities in Japan. Policy support should be considered to enable the investment and make Japan’s refining capacity more flexible.
The reserve level of LNG was just three weeks. While it is difficult to store LNG for long, three weeks of reserves is too low. Policies to raise the reserve level of LNG must be considered. During a crisis, the absence of insurance coverage can also impede shipping. Today the coverage of insurance is ultimately determined by the reinsurers in London. Japan must consider having its own means to provide reinsurance if it is not available from London.
While Japan had sufficient refining capacity for most oil products, it was dependent on the Middle East for 40 percent of its naphtha. As naphtha is a key feedstock for various chemical industries, concerns are rising about the possible shortage of a broad range of essential chemical products. Japan must incorporate naphtha as an integral part of its energy security strategy and should consider establishing a reserve system for naphtha and diversifying its sources.
These actions could help enhance security of fossil fuel supplies. While these are necessary steps, Japan should also expand its non-fossil fuel energies and deal with the energy demand side as well.
Japan must also pursue promotion of renewable energies. As competition with other land uses and opposition from local communities are impeding the acceleration of mega-solar projects, Japan will need to strengthen its policies to promote rooftop solar PV. Offshore wind power is also an important option. To expand offshore wind power, Japan will need to develop comprehensive policies to lower its cost, which is substantially higher in Japan than on the global market.
The restart of closed nuclear power plants must be pushed further. While fifteen units have come back online, eighteen units are still offline. Japan must also explore construction of new nuclear power plants.
Energy efficiency must be further enhanced. Considering the rising demand for power from artificial intelligence (AI), the energy efficiency of AI must be promoted while the technology itself should be used to enhance the energy efficiency of various activities.
These strategies are well aligned with the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan finalized by the Japanese government in February 2025. Japan needs to fully implement its Strategic Energy Plan in parallel with strengthening the security of its fossil fuel supplies.
all essays
The infrastructure that will drive energy innovation and competitiveness
By Amy Brachio
Companies across industries are investing in lower-carbon production. What’s needed now to drive competition and innovation is the right carbon measurement system.
Nuclear energy for an era of rising demand and strategic risk
By Maria Korsnick
As electricity demand and geopolitical tensions rise, nuclear energy stands out as a crucial pillar in countries’ energy security strategies.
Unlocking the next source of US energy dominance
By Conner Prochaska
The US is ramping up its fusion research to bridge the gap between what’s possible and what’s affordable, reliable, and secure.
The future of US energy security: Building on lessons from the Iran war
By Bob McNally
The global energy disruption caused by the Iran war reveals what US energy policy has gotten right—and wrong. These lessons could pave the way toward a more energy-secure world.
Community trust powers energy growth in the United States
By Harry Sideris
To power rapid economic and technological changes in the US, utilities must strengthen systems with speed, discipline, and trust.
The missing link in the US energy advantage: Connecting supply to demand
By Mike Sommers
The US has the energy supplies to help meet rising demand—its challenge is building the infrastructure to connect one to the other. Permitting reform could change this.
US global leadership depends on a reliable, modern energy system
By Heather Zichal
US global leadership relies on resilient, diversified energy systems—and the policy and investment foresight required to sustain this foundation.
A connected threat needs a connected framework
By Omran Al-Kuwari
To mitigate future energy crises, the world needs more than its current patchwork approach. It needs to build a globally coordinated framework.
explore the program
The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions.