May 10, 2023 • 9:14 am ET
2022 Honor roll of contributors
This list represents cash support received January 1, 2022–December 31, 2022. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.
$1,000,000+ Contributors
Adrienne Arsht
Bahaa Hariri
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
Gaurav and Sharon Srivastava
Goldman Sachs
Institute for Progress
Michael Fisch, American Securities Foundation
The Rockefeller Foundation
UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
United States Department of Defense
United States Department of State
$500,000—$999,999 Contributors
Anonymous (1)
Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies
Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Crescent Petroleum
Google
James C. Temerty, C.M.
Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation
JPMorgan Chase Foundation
Open Society Foundations
Schmidt Futures
Smith Richardson Foundation, Inc.
Splunk Inc.
System Capital Management
$250,000—$499,999 Contributors
Accenture Federal Services
Airbus
Amazon Web Services
Anonymous (1)
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
Bank of America Corporation
C. Boyden Gray
Çalık Holding A.Ş.
Chevron Corporation
ClimateWorks Foundation
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
Delegation of the European Union to the United States
European Climate Foundation
Gary Rieschel
General Atomics
Keith J. Krach and the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue
Kostas Pantazopoulos
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Melanie Chen
Meta
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates
Open Source Security Foundation
Robert J. Abernethy
Rosamund Stone Zander
SAAB
SICPA S.A.
United States Department of Energy
$100,000—$249,999 Contributors
Ahmet Ören
Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc.
Apple
Aramco Americas
Ashraf Qazi
Blackstone Charitable Foundation
BNP Paribas SA
BP America
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial
Clean Air Task Force
ClearPath Foundation
Climate Action Solution Centre (CASC)
Daniel Poneman
Dariusz Mioduski
David McCormick and Dina Powell McCormick
Dun & Bradstreet
Eni S.p.A.
EQT Corporation
FedEx Corporation
Fincantieri Marine Group
General Electric
George and Kirsten Lund
Georgetown University Law Center’s ICAP
Gideon Foundation
Global Affairs Canada
Gregg Sherrill
GS Energy
Hopelyn Investments Limited
Hunt Consolidated, Inc.
Ihnatowycz Family Foundation
John Riady
Leonardo DRS
Limak Holding
Majid Al Futtaim
Mapa
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Finland
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia
Morningstar Family Foundation
National Grid
Nicole and Andre Kelleners
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Omidyar Network
PepsiCo
Pivotal Foundation and Francis and Dionne Najafi
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
RBC Capital Markets
Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA)
Ronald Weiser
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defense
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Sempra Energy
Siemens Energy AG
Solana Foundation
Squire Patton Boggs
Stellar Development Foundation
Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO)
Tellurian Inc.
United Airlines
Victor Pinchuk Foundation
William Marron
$50,000—$99,999 Contributors
ACT1
ADS Group
Afiniti Inc
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM)
Ahmed Charai
Air Products
Ambassador Clifford Sobel
Anonymous (2)
Applied Intuition
Baker & McKenzie LLP
Beretta USA Corporation
BioNTech
Booz Allen Hamilton
Bridgewater Associates, LP
Café Milano
Carnegie Corporation of New York
Charles O. Rossotti
Chopivsky Family Foundation
Climate Advisers
Clyde C. Tuggle
Collective Good Foundation
Colleen Bell
Corporacion Multi Inversiones
Dan Negrea
Danladi Verheijen
Dataminr
David D. Aufhauser
Dentons US LLP
Devon Energy
DT Institute
Edelman
Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing
Emitel S.A.
Equinor
Excelerate Energy
ExxonMobil Corporation
GE Gas Power
General Motors
GM Defense
Guang Yang
Heising-Simons Foundation
I.C. Holdings
Ilker Baburoglu
Improbable U.S Defense & National Security
Inter-American Development Bank
itrek Inc.
Jack Wadsworth
Japan External Trade Organization
Jeff Yass
Jenny Wood
John E. Klein
Joia Johnson
JS Global Ltd.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
KNDS
KPMG LLP
Leonardo US Corporation
LexisNexis
Mastercard
Matthew Little
Maxar Technologies
Meg Gentle
Merck
Michael Margolis
Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania
MSCI
Nader Tavakoli
Nancy And Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation
Nathaniel Morris
NATO Public Diplomacy Division
News Corporation
Our Secure Future program in the One Earth Foundation
Palantir
Penguin Random House
Peraton
Ploughshares Fund
Primer AI
Procaps Group
Ray Washburne
Repsol
Richard Attias & Associates
S&P Global
SAIC
Sayari
Semana
Shell Corporation
SK Group
SouthWest Holdings
Swiss Re Foundation
Tekfen İnşaat ve Tesisat A.Ş.
Tennessee Valley Authority
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
The Coca-Cola Company
The Howard Baker Forum
TotalEnergies
TRENDS Research and Advisory
TÜPRAŞ
UK Cabinet Office
United Parcel Service
United States Institute of Peace
Unity Charitable Fund, a fund of Tides Foundation
US Chamber of Commerce
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim Anonim Şirketi
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
$25,000—$49,999 Contributors
Accrete AI
Action for Democracy
Adam Boehler
Agence Sénégalaise de Promotion Touristique
American Coalition for Syria
Americans for a Free Syria and the Syrian American Council
Anonymous (1)
Baker Hughes
Chia Network, Inc.
Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation
ConocoPhilips
Consolidated Contractors Company
Deloitte & Touche LLP
Dhanam Foundation
Discovery, Inc.
Ecopetrol USA
Embassy of Iceland in Washington, DC
Embassy of Japan to the United States
Engro Corporation Limited
Fincantieri SpA
First Eastern Investment Group
Gerardo Mato
German Federal Foreign Office
Gjirafa, Inc.
Hogan Lovells International LLP
Humanity United
Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME)
John E. Chapoton
Kibar Americas
Mark Machin & Jenny Gu
MBDA
MetLife
Miltton USA
Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands
Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic
Natural Resources Defense Council
Nuclear Energy Institute
Perpetua Resources
Plug Power
Policy Center for the New South
RBC Foundation USA
Safran S.A.
Snam S.p.A.
Snowpoint Ventures
Stephen J. Hadley
Steven A. Denning
Teresa Carlson
The African Development Bank
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce
The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank
The Good Food Institute
The Iyer Family
The University of Texas at Austin
Thomas H. Glocer
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
Tom Donohue
UNICEF
United States Agency for International Development
US Grains Council
Walmart
WSP USA Solutions, Inc.
Zenith Energy
$10,000—$24,999 Contributors
African Development Bank Group
AJC Global Jewish Advocacy
Alen Amini
Amy and Stephen Shapiro Charitable Gift Fund
Anglian Water Services Limited
Anthony and Dierdre Scaramucci
APEX Brazil
Arsari Group
Avascent
Barbara Barrett
Belgian Ministry of Defense
Bob Litterman
David Fogel
Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
Dr. Ira Straus
Electrica Furnizare SA
El-Hibri Foundation
Elvin Guri
Embassy of the Republic of Korea
Energi Mega Persada
Envision
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC)
Florida International University
Franklin D. Kramer
Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer
General (Ret.) and Mrs. David H. Petraeus
General James E. Cartwright (Ret.)
Genoa 5 Corporation
Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies
Invenergy LLC
ISA
ISPI
Jamechia Hoyle
John D. Macomber
Jonathan Padilla
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Judith A. Miller
Katerina Elias-Trostmann
Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)
Laura M. Heery AIA
Ministry of Personnel of the Republic of Korea
National Italian American Foundation
Neal S. Wolin
Orange
Ravipal Bains
Rebellion Defense, Inc.
Renaissance Strategic Advisors
Richard Morningstar
Seema and Shuja Nawaz on behalf of the Pakistan Initiative of the South Asia Center and the American Pakistan Foundation
Shaun Fernando
The Roger and Susan Hertog Charitable Fund
Todd Kantor
Tufenkian Foundation
Twitter
USTelecom
Zenger News
$5,000—$9,999 Contributors
Agis Georgios Digkas
Ambassador Diana Lady Dougan
Ambassador Sue M. Cobb
Andreas Rutili
Brett Lambert
Byron Callan
Carolann Najarian
Chase P. Patterson
Chris Griner
Colorado School of Mines
Consumers Energy
Debbie Cross
Dominion Energy
Dov S. Zakheim
Dr. Imran Shah
Dragos Troanata
Elbit Systems of America
Embassy of Romania to the United States
Eric D.K. Melby
Frank Finelli
General Michael V. Hayden
Helen Xiao Zhang
Jan Lodal
Judith Saryan
Kay Bailey Hutchison
Kenneth Bell
Körber-Stiftung
Kurt Davis
Lee Wolosky
Lieutenant General Douglas Lute and Jane Holl Lute
Malthe Munkøe
Melanne Verveer
Michael Rogers
Muslim American Leadership Alliance
Parasanti
Patrick Gross
Pirelli
Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT S.A.
Rachel Nadjarian
Rafal Libera
Reevana Balmahoon
Sawsan Asfari
Secretary Deborah Lee James
Secretary John M. McHugh
Shabu Qureshi
Sherri W. Goodman
Stefano Lucchini
Stephany Zoo
Stuart Eizenstat
The Shell Company of Turkey Ltd.
Tim Kubarych
Timothy D. Adams
$1,000—$4,999 Contributors
Abdul Akel
Alice Walker
Ambassador John E. Herbst
American Business Conference
American Chamber of Commerce in Slovakia
Andrea Broggini
Andy Hove
Anonymous (1)
Blake Ruderman
Children’s Investment Fund Foundation
Christopher Mundiath
College of Europe
Concordia Forum
Darlene Bookoff
David Hochberg
Diana Mjeshtri
Dylan Ooton
Factiva
Francesco Marconi
Frederick S. Pardee Center for International Futures
Free Press for Eastern Europe
Gina E. Wood
Gretchen Ehle
Hovnanian International LLC
Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA)
International Tax and Investment Center
J. Bradley Chen
Jagello 2000 Association
John Burbank
Johnson & Johnson
Joseph Kelley
Joseph Thompson
Josh Lipsky
Julie Varghese
Katherine Gehl
Mary C. Yates
Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Neil Brown
Nell C. and R. Steven Kruse Foundation
Nishant Tiwary
Olivia Krys
Persianate Global Network
Pfizer
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
Philip Beierl
Pierpaolo Monti
Randee Day
Richard Grove
Roche
Secretary Michael Chertoff
Spindrift Al Swaidi
TerraPower LLC
Texas Christian University
Thomas Berg
Tocqueville Foundation
US-Mexico Foundation
Vice Admiral Scott Van Buskirk, USN (ret.)
Ville Korpela
Wendy W. Makins
William J. Hybl
Up to $999 Contributors
Aaron Kovner
Ahmet Postaci
Aidan Todd
Alan Obstler
Alexander Nakhimovsky
Alexander Nemirovsky
Alexandra da Borchgrave
Alexandra Shapiro
Alexandru Lupea
Ally Sabboth
American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee Foundation
Andrew Fung
Andrew Marshall
Anonymous (12)
Anoosha Shaigan
B. Mayne
Betsy Gidwitz
Betty Morningstar
Bill Rosolowsky
Bohdan Kolos
Bohdan Marmash
Bohdan Vitvitsky
Borys Sydoruk
Brian McCarthy
Carlos Daniel Vasquez Ochoa
Cate Donovan
Charles Brodbeck
Charles Hamilton
Christopher Cardine
Christopher Haig
Christopher Skaluba
Clarine Nardi Riddle
Dale Johnson
Dan Halbach
Daniel Black
Daniel Kenney
Dario Salerni
David Ensor
David Farrell
David Ferroni
Dawne Spicer
Defne Arslan
Detlef Sadlau
Diego Scharifker
Don Hammonds
Don Wallace
Dona Crush
Doris Witter
DoubleThink Lab
E.C. Michael Higgins
Edward Morse
Edward Verona
Erez Fait
Eric Gamonal
Fourteenth Labor Circuit of the Federal Republic of Brazil
Frank Tapparo
Frederic Myers
Fundación Gabo
G. Scott Hulsey
Garth H. Greimann Charitable Gift Fund
Gary Palmer
Gerald Rourke
Gilbert Doan
Gordon Johnson
Hartmut W. Sager
Helen H. M. Heslop
Irene Burke
Jacky Bucknell
James Bindenagel
James Morrison
James Schumaker
James Wink
Jason Marczak
Jeffrey Pardun
Jennifer Gordon
Jim O’Sullivan
Joel Ronning
Joel Ticknor
John Dawson
Jonah Fisher
Jonathan M. Nielson
Jörn Fleck
Jose Echeverria
Joseph Alan Vasquez
Joseph Cascio
Joseph Pettit
Kadiatou Cesaire
Kalita Blessing
Katharine Barnes
Keith Kennis
Kelly McGrath
Ken Herts
Krista Osterhus
Landon Derentz
Laurence Lederer
Lejonta Jones
Les Evjen
Lloyd Whitman
Luis Alvarado Martinez
Lukas Savickas
Lynn McNeal
Marcel Lewicki
Mark Littell
Marta Pereyma
Martin Muhleisen
Matthew Kroenig
Matthias Bockelkamp
Michael Randall
Michael Suppes
Miranda Prosdotti
Morten Bo Laursen
Natalia Spencer
Neil Thomson
Network for Good
Oleksandr Oleksandr
Oumar Diallo
Patrick M. Shanahan
Paul Hawran
Per Mikael Nordvall
Peter Goletz
Peter John Riddell
Peter Sutter
Petro Stawnychy
Ramadane Hagne
Ravi Deepak
Richard Boyd
Richard Davidson
Richard Sladden
Richard Vigilante
Risto Volanen
Robert Finley
Robert Sorenson
Robert Wojcik
Ron Wesman
Rosemary Mann
Sacha Nacouzi
Samuel Visner
Sara Teichman
Sebastian Joseph
Silvere Megelas
Stephanie Wander
Stephen Greene
Stephen Schwendener
Steve Bartholomew
Steve Wine
Steven Puig
Steven Steiner
Stoyko Genchev
Sumaya Hamadmad
Tara Stanley
Thomas Adams
Thomas Bienemann
Tor Melin
Trey English
Tullio Foti
Vicente Garcia
Vincent Abramo
Vincent M. Amari
Vladimir Kowaliwskyj
Walter Parchomenko
Wardah Khalid
Wayne Purcell
Wendy Drake
Wendy Jacobson
Wendy Miu Ching Ho
William Reilly
William Wechsler
Yuriy Temirov