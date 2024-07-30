Libya’s protracted crisis, ten years of electoral deadlock

A decade has passed since the last elections were held in Libya, and the country remains mired in a stalemate and deeply divided. Despite several attempts led by the United Nations to stabilize the country, competing centers of power have failed to agree on new elections and a transition to peace. Yet, the enduring challenges Libya faces extend beyond the political impasse to include governance failures, economic hardships, widespread kleptocracy and corruption, and the spread of militias and armed actors—with external meddling turning the country into a theater for international rivalries.

This set of essays, edited by Karim Mezran and Aldo Liga, tracks how the situation in Libya has evolved over the last ten years, addressing important questions such as:

What is obstructing efforts to agree upon a new stabilization pathway for Libya?

What role are international actors playing in either resolving the crisis or perpetuating it?

How are internal political struggles and relations with other countries affecting the situation?

What can the international community do to move past these challenges?

Image: Members of the Libyan armed unit, 444 Brigade, backing the Government of National Unity (GNU) and its Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, set up a checkpoint as smoke rises in the background in Ain Zara area in Tripoli, Libya, July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed