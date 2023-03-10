On February 26, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow Alexander Alden’s appeared on the Italian talk show La7 Omnibus where he debated Victor Gao, a media spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party. Alden asserted that the Chinese peace plan for Ukraine is propaganda and emphasized that, on the topic of Taiwan, no use of force can be tolerated.

Chinese territorial integrity must be respected… but without the use of force. On the topic of Taiwan, no use of force can be tolerated.

