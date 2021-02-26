On February 10, Emma Ashford’s work on grand strategy was cited by University of Wellington professor Van Jackson on the Un-Diplomatic Podcast.

“This week we’ve got an article from Inkstick Media by Sahar Khan called After the Apocalypse: US Grand Strategy. It starts with the question, does the US grand strategy need reboot? Emma Ashford, for example, said that Biden should follow Trump’s Doha Agreement and withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis that there was no chance for victory for America in that context.”

