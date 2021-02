On February 5, Emma Ashford was featured in Inkstick’s roundup of grand strategy proposals for the new administration.

“Does US grand strategy need a reboot? Inkstick asked Emma Ashford, Kate Kizer, and T.X. Hammes how the Biden administration should approach US grand strategy. They all agreed that the United States needs to be more of a partner to its allies, invest in updating its technologies, and rethink its reliance on military options.”

More about our expert