On July 4, The National Interest published an article by Emma Ashford about how the war in Ukraine demonstrates the persistence of spheres of influence and signals an ongoing shift to a multipolar world.

“A sphere of influence is not a normative concept, nor something a state cedes to another out of courtesy or pity. It is instead a simple fact: the place where one great power is unwilling or unable to commit the necessary resources to force another state to submit. In that regard, Ukraine is itself not a repudiation of the idea of spheres of influence, but rather a clear example of how they work in practice,” Ashford wrote.

“Ukraine is both a clear indicator of the limits of America’s global sphere of influence in the post-Cold War period, and a demonstration of the extent to which Russia is able to defend what it sees as its own regional sphere. The war in Ukraine thus does not mark a continuation of the unipolar moment, but instead, a dividing line between the period when the United States saw the whole world as its sphere of influence, and a new, more multipolar world in which U.S. power is constrained and limited.”

Staff

Emma Ashford

Senior Fellow

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Conflict Economic Sanctions

Conflict English International Norms Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense Security Partnerships Ukraine United States and Canada