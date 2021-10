On October 20, Emma Ashford was quoted in the New Republic on the question of US credibility following the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“According to Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, Biden’s Afghanistan policy “might convince China that we are more serious about a shift to Asia or to Great Power competition.” In her view, the withdrawal is “unlikely to produce any concrete changes in their foreign policy approach, since they were already contesting U.S. hegemony.””

