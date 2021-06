On June 17, Emma Ashford was interviewed in the New York Times by columnist Bret Stephens on the topic of the Biden-Putin summit.

Ashford saw the theme of Biden’s approach as “creating an opening to move to a more productive US-Russia dialogue. The concrete steps they agreed to — a return of the ambassadors to Moscow and Washington, strategic stability and talks on cybersecurity — are opportunities to have constructive dialogue with Russia in areas where there is some prospect for progress.”

