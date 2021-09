On September 8, Ashford was quoted in a Vox article by Zack Beauchamp on the decline of liberal interventionism.

“‘I don’t actually think that the failures of foreign policy in the Middle East alone were enough to catalyze this shift’ against interventionism, says Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. ‘I think it’s the rise of China, and more broadly the fact that America is in relative decline … that is where we start hearing some talk of constraints.'”