On August 13, Emma Ashford featured on the Crashing the War Party podcast, where she discussed the discourse and disagreements between different schools of foreign policy thinkers.

“Kelley and Dan talk this week with Emma Ashford, an expert at the Atlantic Council’s New American Engagement Initiative. Her experience spans the Middle East, Russia, and Europe, and she spends her time swatting down attacks from the Blob as she seeks to change minds about old liberal internationalist order and American primacy.”

