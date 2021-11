On November 11, Emma Ashford featured on SpectatorTV’s “The Week in 60 minutes” where she discussed the major strategic questions over the US relationship with Taiwan and highlighted the dangers posed to US security and prosperity if it engages in conflict with China over the status of the island.

Ashford examined the benefits of strategic ambiguity and highlighted the costs of a clearer commitment to Taiwan.

