On September 9, Emma Ashford joined Natalie Dowzicky, Landry Ayres, and Eric Gomez on the Pop and Locke podcast to discuss the movie “The Hurt Locker,” and the legacies of the war on terror. They discussed whether the movie is an accurate depiction of the experiences of service members during the Iraq War and how it neglects the political context of the broader war on terror.

“The Hurt Locker was the first narrative feature to make full, unnerving dramatic sense of the war in Iraq, and it does so without polemics or speeches or phony melodrama. In fact, the director, Kathryn Bigelow, has been praised for making a war movie that is apolitical in nature. The film follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who are targeted by insurgents and shows their psychological reactions to the stress of combat.”

