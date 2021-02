On February 19, Emma Ashford was interviewed on the Wisdom of Crowds podcast, about realism, democracy promotion, and the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

“Was Barack Obama America’s last “realist” president? Was he even a realist at all? Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council joins Shadi and Damir to answer these questions and more. They also discuss democracy promotion, whether to confront China, and why Shadi supported Bernie’s candidacy even though Shadi is an interventionist.”

