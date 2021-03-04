On March 4, Emma Ashford was quoted in Business Insider in an article written by Bonnie Kristian entitled “Biden can end the US war in Afghanistan in 2 months. He just has to do what Trump agreed to do.” on the future of US troops in Afghanistan.

“Washington has spent $2 trillion in Afghanistan just to stay exactly where it was almost two decades ago,” as the Atlantic Council’s Emma Ashford recently explained at Foreign Policy. “And if Biden doesn’t withdraw now, we’ll all still be having this argument in five or 10 years, with no substantive improvement to the situation.”

