On March 29, 2023, Global China Hub Assistant Director Kitsch Liao and new Nonresident Fellow Wen-Ti Sung were quoted in the Washington Post on Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s plan to transit through New York en route to Central America.

Liao argued that Tsai’s trip would further aid in making Taiwan more visible around the globe, stating: “The old nightmare scenario was that China fired the first shot and the rest of the world was scrambling to figure out where Taiwan was on the map…”

Sung argued that Taiwan now “…provides a critical platform for many political figures from around the world to make a clear public signal about their commitment to shared democratic values and freedoms,” and that “Now the term is ‘if you haven’t been to Taiwan, you aren’t a real hero.’”

