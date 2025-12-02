On December 2, Imran Bayoumi, associate director of the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an article for “Just Security” titled “As Solar Geoengineering Enters its Startup Phase, Governments Must Address Emerging Security Risks” cowritten with Scott M. Moore. The article breaks down potential security risks associated with solar geoengineering and argues governments must act now to regulate the nascent industry.
Now is the time to effectively regulate this new industry — one that just might have a decisive impact on the world’s ability to combat climate change. Without regulation, the dangers of SRM become magnified and the security risks more unchecked.