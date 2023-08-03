Hide
On August 3, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative Assistant Director Imran Bayoumi authored a Globe and Mail piece arguing for the need to update Canada’s National Security Strategy to accompany the recent creation of a National Security Council. Not only will an updated strategy help define what the present government perceives as a threat, Bayoumi argues, but it can also serve as a much-needed guide for resource allocation between the various agencies responsible for national defense and intelligence activities.

The most recent Canadian national security strategy was released in 2004, and it is a document now vastly out of touch with the current threat environment. That strategy posited terrorism as the primary threat facing Canada, a previously accurate but now outdated notion. An updated national security strategy must touch on the current threats affecting Canada’s security, such as great-power competition, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and China’s repeated interference in Canadian politics.

