On June 5, Imran Bayoumi, associate director of the GeoStrategy Initiative, co-authored an op-ed in the Washington Post with Greg Pollock, former acting deputy assistant secretary of defense, highlighting the importance of strong US-Canada relations for both countries’ economic and defense interests. They argue that one way to strengthen ties between the two neighbors is for Canada to boost its defense spending—particularly in the geopolitically critical Arctic region.

