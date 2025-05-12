On May 9, Imran Bayoumi, associate director at the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an op-ed on MSNBC outlining opportunities for collaboration between Washington and Ottawa after Mark Carney was elected prime minister. He emphasizes that defense spending and Arctic security are critical areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation.
Greater collaboration between the two nations can strengthen defense and security in a part of the world where adversaries like China and Russia are looking to stake their own claims.