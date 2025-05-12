original source

On May 9, Imran Bayoumi, associate director at the GeoStrategy Initiative, published an op-ed on MSNBC outlining opportunities for collaboration between Washington and Ottawa after Mark Carney was elected prime minister. He emphasizes that defense spending and Arctic security are critical areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Greater collaboration between the two nations can strengthen defense and security in a part of the world where adversaries like China and Russia are looking to stake their own claims.

Imran Bayoumi

Staff

Imran Bayoumi

Associate Director

Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative GeoStrategy Initiative

Related Experts: Imran Bayoumi

Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense United States and Canada