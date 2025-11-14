On October 7, Imran Bayoumi, associate director of the GeoStrategy Intiative, was quoted in the Washington Examiner on the meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump. Bayoumi argued that Prime Minister Carney is hoping to negotiate a deal that would provide some tariff relief.
Washington is looking to make a trade deal too, though Trump likely feels less pressure; he is the one who put the tariffs in place. Domestically, Carney faces a lot of pressure to get a deal and negotiate some relief on tariffs.