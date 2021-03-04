On March 4, Erica Borghard published a reaction to the SolarWinds incident with the Aspen Institute, along with other cyber subject matter experts. Borghard argues for improving public-private collaboration and comprehensive intelligence collection, and warns against misunderstanding the implications of SolarWinds for the Department of Defense’s “defend forward” strategy.

“Dispensing with the myth that SolarStorm represents a failure of defend forward, we can glean real lessons. We clearly need to improve real-time intelligence collection against threat actors and track them as living, breathing organizations. While adversaries can traverse cyberspace at will, government organizations and private entities can only monitor and act on the networks where they have authority to operate.”

