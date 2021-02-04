On February 4, Erica Borghard published an article entitled “Time to End the Dual Hat?” for the Council on Foreign Relations. In the article, she explores the risks and benefits of separating the dual-hat authority structure that government U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and maps a path forward for the Biden administration.

“The extraordinary scope and scale of the SolarWinds breach, in which presumptive Russian threat actors gained access to dozens of federal government networks, have reinvigorated outstanding questions about the continued viability of the dual-hat authority structure that governs the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command. “

