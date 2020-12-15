Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

On December 16, Erica and co-author Jacquelyn Schneider wrote on the SolarWinds hack. They argued that this incident demonstrates the intelligence value of cyber operations and assessed the implications for deterrence and escalation.

More about our expert

Erica Borghard

Resident Senior Fellow

Conflict Cybersecurity

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security