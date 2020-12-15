On December 16, Erica and co-author Jacquelyn Schneider wrote on the SolarWinds hack. They argued that this incident demonstrates the intelligence value of cyber operations and assessed the implications for deterrence and escalation.
On December 16, Erica and co-author Jacquelyn Schneider wrote on the SolarWinds hack. They argued that this incident demonstrates the intelligence value of cyber operations and assessed the implications for deterrence and escalation.