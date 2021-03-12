On March 9, Erica Borghard was interviewed on WJLA-TV about her recent Reality Check article on the difference between deterrence and coercion. Borghard discussed how policymakers often misuse the term deterrence, and the policy recommendations that follow from her analysis.

“The State Department under the Trump administration emphasized the need for deterrence against Iran, but one expert says the strategy is better described as coercion. Erica Borghard, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, said the distinction is important, because how we communicate strategy affects its likelihood of success. She said we should reassess the extent to which we rely on coercive approaches, because of our hesitancy to call it what it is as well as its risks and limited track record of success.”

More about our expert