On March 16, Erica Borghard was quoted in an article in C4ISRNET about the need for a cyber reserve force. Borghard described the purpose of a cyber reserve force and how it might be organized.

“With a growing number of cyber breaches, lawmakers and outside experts are pushing to increase the role of the National Guard and National Reserve if a catastrophic cyberattack were to occur. The idea is to create a special cyber reserve force for crises, and to do a better job of using the cyber expertise of Guard members. These recommendations come from the bipartisan Cyberspace Solarium Commission, created by Congress in 2019 to develop a multipronged U.S. cyber strategy to prevent a so-called cyber 9/11.”

