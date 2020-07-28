Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Mon, May 11, 2020

Busch in The Hill: A vote against the WTO is a vote against Trump’s trade priorities

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business English

Sun, Jun 21, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Lighthizer’s tariff ‘reset’ would dramatically change the politics of US trade remedies

Related content from the author

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Trade

Tue, Jul 21, 2020

Busch in The Hill: US trade policy milks America’s dairy farmers

Marc Busch writes that for Congress to get US dairy products the same tariff treatment in Japan as those from other markets that it wants, the only solution is for the US to match the free trade deals other countries have built.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Americas Economy & Business

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Transatlantic Security Initiative

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative