Mon, May 11, 2020
Busch in The Hill: A vote against the WTO is a vote against Trump’s trade priorities
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sun, Jun 21, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Lighthizer’s tariff ‘reset’ would dramatically change the politics of US trade remedies
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Tue, Jul 21, 2020
Busch in The Hill: US trade policy milks America’s dairy farmers
Marc Busch writes that for Congress to get US dairy products the same tariff treatment in Japan as those from other markets that it wants, the only solution is for the US to match the free trade deals other countries have built.
In the News by Marc L. Busch