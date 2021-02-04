Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On February 4, Christopher Preble and co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (Center for Strategic and International Studies), and Zack Cooper (American Enterprise Institute), discussed the Trump administration’s “Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific,” and the continued pursuit of strategic primacy over all other alternative approaches on War on the Rocks’ Net Assessment podcast. They called for a national debate to match American resources and objectives, but disagreed over what those objectives should be.

