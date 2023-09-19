On September 16, IPSI nonresident senior fellow Thomas Cynkin appeared on VOA Korea’s weekly program, “Washington Talk,” regarding the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He described the North Korean-Russian partnership as an “unholy alliance” and a “marriage of convenience,” particularly as it pertains to nuclear issues, but suggested that South Korea should not provide lethal aid directly to Ukraine to avoid ostensibly “triggering” dangerous transactions within the partnership.

