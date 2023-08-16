On August 15, IPSI Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas Cynkin was interviewed by VOA Korea ahead of the Camp David Trilateral Summit on August 18. Cynkin explains, “So it’s possible that there’ll be a successor in any of these capitals that could have less affinity for the idea of this trilateral cooperation. I think therefore it’s doubly important as we’ve discussed to institutionalize this process as much as possible out of a recognition that there are fundamental national interests for each of these three countries to strengthen the relationship.”

Related Experts: Thomas Cynkin