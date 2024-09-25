Did Chinese college students conduct a government-backed cyberattack on a real world target?

On September 18th, GCH Fellow Dakota Cary’s investigation into Chinese hacking competitions was recently explored in a new WIRED article. Cary dives into the world of Chinese cyber competitions, notable examples, and a case where state-sponsored college students may have conducted real world cyber operations.

