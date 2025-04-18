From April 11th to 17th, 2025, Global China Hub and Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Indo-Pacific Security Initiative nonresident senior fellow Dexter Tiff Roberts spoke to six media outlets about US-China tariffs:
- Fortune: “Trump’s ‘punitive’ China tariffs could end trade between the world’s two largest economies — and that would be painful, volatile, and dangerous“
- Al Jazeera: “As US and China escalate trade war, the world asks, ‘Who will blink first?’“
- Politico Pro Morning Trade: “What’s holding up a US-China trade deal”
- NBC Montana: “Local expert discusses US-China tariffs“
- BBC News: “Trump exempts smartphones from tariffs“
- Asharq Business TV