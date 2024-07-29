On July 28, 2024, Senior Fellow Geoff Ramsey of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center was interviewed by BBC News about the Venezuelan presidential election taking place that day.
Venezuela is STILL waiting for results in its presidential election.— Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) July 29, 2024
An exit poll predicts an opposition victory but both sides sound confident.
"If the ruling socialist party actually has the results then the electoral authorities should be able to prove it."@GRamsey_LatAm pic.twitter.com/wtG4DOO9U4