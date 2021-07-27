GeoTech Commissioner Vint Cerf and others release the report, “Strategy Toward a Solar System Internet For Humanity”
As part of the InterPlanetary Networking Special Interest Group (IPNSIG), GeoTech Commissioner Vint Cerf was one of the five authors that released a report that discussed the technical, operational and political challenges toward the development of a Solar System Internet (SSI). A mission to deliver an SSI for humanity will require the engagement of many stakeholders: governments, academia, private sector and the general public. To help address this, the report authors laid out a set of strategic principles that would guide the public-private efforts needed to deliver this collective mission, together with an overview of the involvement of the different stakeholders over time. View the full report at the link below.
GeoTech Center
Championing positive paths forward that societies can pursue to ensure new technologies and data empower people, prosperity, and peace.
