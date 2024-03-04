From February 21st to 22nd, the Global China Hub’s conference, “China in the Global South: Development and influence in a shifting global order,” was spotlighted in C-Span, the China Global South Project, and South China Morning Post.
- China Global South Project: “China Seeks Global South Support for New Governance System as Beijing Undermines Current Rules Based Order, Says U.S. Official”
- C-Span: “Panel Discusses Chinese Influence in Global South”
- South China Morning Post: “China benefits from global stability even as it tries to undercut it, US official says”