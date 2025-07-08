On July 7, Alexander B. Gray, a nonresident senior fellow with the GeoStrategy Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was published in the National Interest on how the US presidential administration could use tariffs on imports produced using highly pollutive methods to level the playing field on trade.

By linking costs to poor environmental standards, the United States would establish a critical economic foothold from a position of strength, where the policy can be highly effective.

